GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.