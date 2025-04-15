GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 313.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.