GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 326.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.