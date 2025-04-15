GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $15.12 Million in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GDV opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

