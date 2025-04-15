GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.01 Million in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.13% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

