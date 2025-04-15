GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,402 shares of company stock worth $5,379,118. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

