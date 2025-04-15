GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,858,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 1,298,030 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 935,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 571,549 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,517,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 150,750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

