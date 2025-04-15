GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

