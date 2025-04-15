Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31.30 Million Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Campbell Soup worth $31,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

