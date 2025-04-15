Gabelli Funds LLC Has $33.53 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.