Gabelli Funds LLC Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.82% of United States Cellular worth $44,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,917.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 0.40. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

