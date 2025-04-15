Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $120,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $467.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.92 and a 200-day moving average of $443.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

