Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

