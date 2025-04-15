Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 1,007,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.94.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
