Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 70,332 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.60% of National Fuel Gas worth $87,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $9,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,807,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:NFG opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

