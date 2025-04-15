Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,724 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.48% of TEGNA worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.