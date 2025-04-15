Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average is $242.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

