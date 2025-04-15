Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 201 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.46% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $132,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

