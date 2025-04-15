Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 39,200 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.16% of St. Joe worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $136,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,378,734.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

