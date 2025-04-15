Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diageo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,917,000 after purchasing an additional 140,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

