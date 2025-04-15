Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.57 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 125.95 ($1.66). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.67), with a volume of 134,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £172.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.20.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gateley will post 15.5253837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.17%.

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

