GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.68. GE Vernova has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.84.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GE Vernova stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

