GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE GEV opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.68. GE Vernova has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of GE Vernova
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GE Vernova stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
