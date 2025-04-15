GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $126,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after buying an additional 693,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,544,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after buying an additional 101,695 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

