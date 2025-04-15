Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Trading 12% Higher – Here’s Why

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02). 182,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 67,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02).

Glenveagh Properties Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £884.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86.

About Glenveagh Properties

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

