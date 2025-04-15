Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,150. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $564.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

