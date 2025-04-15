GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.24 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.79). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,067,137 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.70.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Insider Transactions at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($5,142,405.06). Corporate insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

