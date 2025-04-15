GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,632 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,070.24. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at $20,750,193.75. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.