Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821,973 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.71% of Gogo worth $109,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other Gogo news, Director Oakleigh Thorne acquired 30,173 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Stock Up 0.4 %

GOGO stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.60. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

