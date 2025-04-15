Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.75% of Golden Entertainment worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.99. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

