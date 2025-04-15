Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Graham worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graham by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 285.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graham by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of GHM opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

