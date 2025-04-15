Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 12th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, develop, or support renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. These stocks are typically associated with industries aiming to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, offering investors both potential financial rewards and the added benefit of contributing to environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 1,570,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.28.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. 349,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,993. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 163,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,135. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of 271.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

