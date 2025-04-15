Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of BMBOY opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

