Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of BMBOY opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
