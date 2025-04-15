Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.12.
About Grupo Herdez
