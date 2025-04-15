GS Chain (LON:GSC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 760833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Down 36.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

