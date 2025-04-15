Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 146,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,248,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $500.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 713.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 9,137.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Guess? by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

