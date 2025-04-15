Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $783.87 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $860.01 and its 200 day moving average is $900.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

