Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $69.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $264.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

