Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,537,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

