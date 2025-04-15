Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

