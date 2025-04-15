Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.