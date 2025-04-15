Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

