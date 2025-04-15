Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 12,695 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $12.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GHLD

Guild Price Performance

Guild Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $839.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Guild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Guild by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.