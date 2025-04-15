Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 142.1% in March

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,079,700 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the March 15th total of 11,185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,895.1 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.12 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

