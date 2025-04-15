Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 142.1% in March

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,079,700 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the March 15th total of 11,185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,895.1 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.12 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.69.
Haidilao International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.