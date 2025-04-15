Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.81). 3,111,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.14. The company has a market cap of £298.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

About Halfords Group

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

