Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $891.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $939.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

