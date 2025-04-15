Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

