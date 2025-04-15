Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Hold Rating

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

HAS stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

