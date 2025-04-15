HC Wainwright Estimates PolyPid’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report released on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPD. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 338,853 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

