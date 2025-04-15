HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

