Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 698,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

Healthcare Triangle stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.