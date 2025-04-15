Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 698,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Healthcare Triangle Price Performance
Healthcare Triangle stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.
About Healthcare Triangle
