Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

